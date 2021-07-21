EBR school board member cited after trespassing

UPDATE: A spokesperson representing Connie Bernard released a statement apologizing for her tirade that was captured on video.

You can read the full apology below:

In response to recent news reports about an incident in my neighborhood Friday night, first, as a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, I want to offer an apology for distracting from the important work our students, educators and staff are doing.



Second, as a wife, mother and friend, I would like to apologize to my family and friends for any embarrassment and concern I may have caused them. Specifically, I would like to apologize for my language heard in that incident.



I am grateful for the outpouring of love and support from colleagues, friends and family over the weekend. I will continue to work tirelessly in service to our community and humbly ask for your prayers and support. I hope everyone understands that I am not able to comment any further on this incident. I plan to continue in my responsibilities and I will continue to work to maintain your trust and respect.

*****

BATON ROUGE- Sheriff's deputies cited an East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member after allegedly trespassing into a home.

East Baton Rouge Sheriffs received a call Friday night about a stranger walking into a home on Highland Lake Drive, where a party was taking place.

Witnesses say, it was East Baton Rouge School Board member, Connie Bernard. Bernard, the witnesses said, entered the house and started taking pictures and video.

Bernard lives a couple houses away from the home and admitted to deputies that she "walked into the residence to investigate."

After multiple complaints, deputies issued a summons to Bernard for entering the home after being asked to leave.

Bernard has been a part of the school board for the past eight years. She was re-elected for her third term this year after running unopposed.