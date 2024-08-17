Dutchtown Middle student dies after medical emergency at school Wednesday

GEISMAR - An eighth grader at Dutchtown Middle died after having a medical emergency at school Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Ascension Parish Schools said the student had a medical emergency while on campus and was taken to a hospital where they later passed away.

In a letter sent to parents, Dutchtown Middle Principal Douglas Walker said there will be grief counselors on campus Thursday for students.

Dear Dutchtown Middle Families,

It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of one of our students. This loss is deeply felt across our entire school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family during this incredibly difficult time. As we come together to support one another, our priority is to offer care and compassion to all who are affected—especially our students, teachers, and staff. To provide additional support, grief counselors will be on campus tomorrow. They will be available to assist anyone who may need help processing this tragic loss. Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we navigate through this challenging time.