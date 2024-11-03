73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dunham beats Episcopal

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — The Dunham football team earned an 18-0 win over Episcopal Friday night to claim the 8-2A district title.

The Tigers scored the first points of the game in the second quarter with an Elijah Haven rushing touchdown. Dunham scored two more touchdowns in the second half to keep their undefeated season alive. 

The Tigers (9-0, 4-0) end their regular season with Slaughter Community Charter next Friday, November 8.

Episcopal (7-2, 3-1) ends the regular season at Capitol next Friday.

News
Dunham beats Episcopal to claim 8-2A title
Dunham beats Episcopal to claim 8-2A title
BATON ROUGE — The Dunham football team earned an 18-0 win over Episcopal Friday night to claim the 8-2A district... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 01 2024 Nov 1, 2024 Friday, November 01, 2024 10:44:00 PM CDT November 01, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days