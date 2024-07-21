Ducks enjoy swimming in neighborhood potholes; residents tired of dodging craters

DENHAM SPRINGS - The ducks are having a great time in one Denham Springs neighborhood where they enjoy swimming in potholes. Of course, the people living in that neighborhood aren't as happy about their road conditions.

Angela Bueche moved into her home in Arbor Walk in 2018. She says the potholes were bad in the rear portion of the subdivision and have slowly spread throughout.

"The potholes get so much water that the ducks swim in them," she said.

The holes have been there for so long that people know to avoid them. Drivers stick to the middle of the road to avoid the holes on the edges.

Bueche says she's had a couple of close calls herself.

"Now they're just so bad it's about to cause an accident," she said.

Bueche and her neighbors have called the parish asking when repairs are going to be made. It was then she learned that all the homes in the neighborhood were supposed to be built before the work began. Temporary fixes haven't worked, and the holes have grown.

"They put out dirt and rocks, and then after it rains, of course, it gets back to the potholes again," she said.

She thought it would have been fixed properly by now. The Livingston Parish Department of Public Works says they have plans to patch and overlay the "bad areas" in Arbor Walk in the next couple of months.

Next year, the parish is planning a more extensive project in parts of the subdivision.