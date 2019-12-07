58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Drone documents flooding in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY - The Louisiana National Guard is assisting local authorities in north Louisiana with high water rescues, which became necessary after the region was inundated with heavy rain.
    
Guard spokesman Rebekah Malone says guardsmen have evacuated 361 people from homes in Bossier, Ouachita and Morehouse parishes since Wednesday morning.
    
Malone said the Guard is using trucks that can travel though water 20 to 30 inches deep.
    
Besides the people rescued, Malone says guardsman have evacuated 70 dogs, 16 chickens and even a guinea pig.

Thursday, March 10 2016

