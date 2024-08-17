DOTD details repair process, next steps for busted Grosse Tete bridge

GROSSE TETE - The Department of Transportation and Development detailed the repair process for a damaged bridge causing a transportation nightmare as the school semester begins.

The bridge was damaged in early June and is estimated to be fixed four to six months after the initial damage, aiming for completion by the end of 2024.

So far, the main developments in the repair process have been the complete removal of damaged concrete and the completion of off-site testing of new hydraulic units.

Once new concrete is installed and takes five days to cure, the secondary hydraulic unit will be installed and balance tracks will be replaced.

For now, the pedestrian ferry remains in operation for those crossing the river. According to the Iberville Parish government, the ferry hours are 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Saturday to Wednesday and 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays beginning August 19.

For more details, visit DOTD's website here.