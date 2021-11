Doorbell camera captures police chase through BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A lengthy police chase wound its way through residential and commercial areas of Baton Rouge Mid City, Ardenwood, Jefferson and College Drive areas Wednesday.

The chase began after the driver of what appeared to be a stolen vehicle refused to stop for police earlier that afternoon.

A doorbell camera captured a portion of the chase around 5:30 Wednesday evening as it made its way through a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue. Nearly a dozen police vehicles were seen trailing behind the vehicle.

The chase started somewhere near Airline Highway and Siegen on a service road and ended around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard. Police said four people, 18-year-old D'Sean Lacey and three juveniles, were apprehended.

According to court documents, Lacey appeared in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge prior to the police chase Wednesday.

Lacey was arrested May 29 for a burglary at Shopper’s Value on Old Hammond Road. Arrest documents added that Lacey snuck a stun-gun into the jail by hiding it down the front of his pants. He was charged for simple criminal damage to property.