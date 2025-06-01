Documents reveal back and forth at Central Police Department

CENTRAL - After an internal affairs investigation led to the Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran asking for the termination of his assistant chief Cliff Ivey, WBRZ obtained the 63-page report which shows how the investigation unfolded.

Tuesday night after hours in executive session, the city of Central unanimously voted to keep Assistant Chief Cliff Ivey.

According to the internal affairs investigation, a video created on Halloween of last year shows a person in a red wig, and Chief Corcoran approaches the person in the wig. Officer John Dauthier, according to Corcoran, told him there was a woman at his desk.

Deborah Dougherty, a former employee of the Central Police Department says Corcoran appeared to slam the woman's hands in the desk. The IA complaint shows Dougherty messaged a group of people on April 11, 2025 saying, "I just saw this," Dougherty allegedly wrote, "I am so glad you all got a huge laugh at my expense. This is deplorable. I have no friends there. But that's ok."

Dougherty says she believes the video which was shared with her, was an impersonation of her. The day after the message was sent, the video was shared to Facebook by an anonymous user, and a complaint was made.

Chief Corcoran and Dougherty have a complicated history. She donated to his campaign for police chief and up until 2023, worked for the department as his secretary.

"We need a new chief," Doughtery said. "He's elected. We would have to go through a recall and all that. He's only got a little over a year left. We're going to elect a new chief."

Corcoran says she knew about the video before April. The report shows text messages from two days before the video was made of Dougherty asking if Michelle Lewis, the person wearing the wig in the video, needed one.

On April 3, 2025, Dougherty sent a letter to Corcoran asking him not to contact her after she alleges he ignores her requests for him to not speak to her and a video surfaced.

Corcoran believes Ivey shared the IA report with Dougherty and says there's another side to the report.

The investigation about the Halloween video was happening at the same time as the chief was dealing with a separate issue involving Asst. Chief Cliff Ivey. According to the report, Corcoran asked Ivey on more than one occasion to organize his office, which Corcoran says had crime scene evidence in it, before contractors were scheduled to do work at the police station.

Despite the accusations, the Central City Council decided not to terminate Ivey from his position within the department and said he had provided detailed documentation countering each of the claims levied against him.

Dauthier says in the report that the whole complain from Dougherty is "manufactured outrage in order to make the Central Police Department look bad to possibly decrease funding."

Cliff Ivey said he didn't want to comment on the IA findings and he wants to put all of this behind him.

Corcoran says he accepts the council's decision and he also wants to move forward.