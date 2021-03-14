Disgraced state trooper resigns after excessive force arrests, joked about beatings

BATON ROUGE- Weeks after he fought to stay on the payroll, the WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned from multiple sources that disgraced State Trooper Jacob Brown tendered his resignation from Louisiana State Police this week.

Brown resigned from State Police Wednesday according to his resignation paperwork where he selected a box to resign without giving a reason.

Damming text messages just coming to light this week were attached to exhibits filed in District Court where Jacob Brown appeared to think at least one of the beatings was funny.

Jacob Brown “ He gonna be sore tomorrow for sure”

Jacob Brown: “lmao…warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man”

Brown was talking to his fellow troopers after arresting an individual who they apparently beat up.

Brown is the son of former Chief of Staff Bob Brown at Louisiana State Police. Last month, Brown and his father appeared before the Louisiana State Police Commission.

During that meeting, Brown and his attorney asked the commission to have him reinstated, and they wanted an investigation launched into the leaks that have been coming from Louisiana State Police. Ultimately, the commission denied their request by not even entertaining it.

Brown's attorney, Scott Wolleson, expressed that he was not happy with the reporting by the WBRZ Investigative Unit involving his clients.

"Mr. Brown was arrested Monday, and before we reached the jail WBRZ was already reporting the arrest," Wolleson said. "Christopher Hollingsworth was suspended and received notice he was going to be terminated. I was involved in that. As we know there were 17 seconds of audio released to WBRZ that has now been quoted in national news around the country."

Brown is charged in three different excessive force incidents that occurred over the past two years. The WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed this week that training academy documents suggested that he should have been kicked out for lying twice. Brown graduated from the academy in 2015. His father was the chief of staff for Louisiana State Police before he retired last year. Brown refused to answer questions about the excessive force incidents he was involved in as he exited the hearing.

"He did not pass the smell test," Belinda Brown with the Louisiana United International, Inc. said. "How did he become an officer?"

Arrest documents obtained by WBRZ show the lies Brown told in the academy have now spilled over into his work. Brown's most recent arrest records show he was untruthful with a story he told about a handcuffed subject. The arrest warrant noted the force that he used was unnecessary.

Brown's problems at State Police were revealed once former Colonel Kevin Reeves abruptly retired from the agency under a cloud of controversy. His father, Chief of Staff Bob Brown, resigned following Reeves' departure.