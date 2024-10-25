79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for man wanted for domestic violence incident

Related Story

HOUMA - Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and being connected to a domestic violence incident there. 

The TPSO said Jamar Johnson, 35, of Labadieville was involved in the incident which happened at an address on Goodman Court in Houma on Oct. 18. 

Johnson is also wanted for home invasion and criminal damage to property. 

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the TPSO at (985) 876-2500.

Photo via Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

News
Deputies searching for man wanted for domestic...
Deputies searching for man wanted for domestic violence incident
HOUMA - Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, October 23 2024 Oct 23, 2024 Wednesday, October 23, 2024 10:00:00 AM CDT October 23, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days