Deadly shooting reported at apartment building on Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of killing a person at his apartment complex was captured days later in another parish.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 28-year-old Demerkus Wiltz was shot to death around 5 a.m. at the complex near the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. 

Police said Wiltz was shot by a man who fled in a black vehicle before officers arrived. Investigators later identified the shooter as 44-year-old Carlton Lee, who lives at the complex where the shooting happened.

According to the department, Lee was apprehended by federal marshals Friday in Ponchatoula. 

