DA seeks prison time for McCormick brothers after malfeasance conviction ends in probation sentence

PORT ALLEN — District Attorney Tony Clayton says two brothers convicted of malfeasance, money laundering and theft weren't sentenced severely enough and has asked a state appeals court Thursday to order a new hearing.

Thomas and Robert McCormick of Plaquemine were convicted of bilking the state out of hundreds and thousands of dollars. They were sentenced to make $214,262 in restitution, pay $5,000 fines each and serve three years' probation.

Clayton had asked that the brothers be given a prison term and make nearly $850,000 in restitution. The Legislative Auditor's office asked for another $98,000 in restitution. Judge Alvin Batiste disagreed.

Clayton noted that two people convicted of fraud previously in West Baton Rouge Parish each were sentenced to time behind bars after being accused of stealing smaller amounts.

“The McCormick brothers made over $800,000 off their money laundering scheme and milked the state and its citizens of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Clayton said in a statement. "We feel this sentence is excessively lenient for these crimes."

Robert McCormick had worked for the state fire marshal and his brother was an attorney. Clayton said they bought emergency supplies at a low price and then sold them to the state at a significant profit after emergencies.