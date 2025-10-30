Crews break ground on Groom Road Corridor Improvement Project in Baker

Latest Weather Blog
BATON ROUGE — Drivers along I-10 may have noticed cones and construction crews working overnight as of late.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the activity is part of a maintenance project aimed at extending the life of one of Baton Rouge’s busiest stretches of interstate.
Crews have set up cones along I-10 eastbound near the Siegen Lane exit, marking off lanes for overnight road work and closures between the I-10/I-12 split and Siegen.
DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said the project involves full-depth patching on sections of pavement that have deteriorated over time.
“As all roadways get older, they need to be maintained and repaired more often, and that’s the case here,” Mallett said. “It’s just a way to prolong the useful life of the pavement that hundreds of thousands of people use on a daily basis. And that’s why we’re doing the work at night.”
Work is taking place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with extended hours until 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings.
DOTD urges drivers to slow down and stay alert while passing through nighttime work zones.
