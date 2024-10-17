68°
Latest Weather Blog
Couple dead in Greensburg murder-suicide
Related Story
GREENSBURG - A Greensburg woman was killed by her husband Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, St. Helena Parish Sheriff Clay Chutz said.
Deputies went to a welfare check for Billie Hayman Miller around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They found Billie Miller and her husband Richard Miller Jr. dead in their home, which is along LA 43.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Clay Chutz said Richard Miller shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.
No more information was immediately available.
News
GREENSBURG - A Greensburg woman was killed by her husband Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, St. Helena Parish Sheriff Clay... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two displaced after Thursday morning house fire
-
Firefighters working to control two brush fires in Livingston Parish; US 190...
-
2une In Previews: Scrabble Competition for Adult Literacy Advocates
-
Senator Bill Cassidy to host Louisiana Energy Security Summit discussing carbon capture,...
-
Breaux Bridge man arrested for 59 counts of trafficking of children for...