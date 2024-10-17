68°
Couple dead in Greensburg murder-suicide

GREENSBURG - A Greensburg woman was killed by her husband Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, St. Helena Parish Sheriff Clay Chutz said. 

Deputies went to a welfare check for Billie Hayman Miller around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They found Billie Miller and her husband Richard Miller Jr. dead in their home, which is along LA 43. 

On Tuesday, Sheriff Clay Chutz said Richard Miller shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. 

No more information was immediately available. 

