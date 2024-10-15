78°
Latest Weather Blog
Couple dead in Greensburg murder-suicide
GREENSBURG - A Greensburg woman was killed by her husband Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, St. Helena Parish Sheriff Clay Chutz said.
Deputies went to a welfare check for Billie Hayman Miller around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They found Billie Miller and her husband Richard Miller Jr. dead in their home, which is along LA 43.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Clay Chutz said Richard Miller shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports Takeover debates LSU field storming
-
Brusly approves plan to install high-speed chase tracking software on police vehicles
-
Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on Highway 30 in Geismar early Tuesday...
-
Southern University engineering program receives $10,000 donation
-
Three men arrested for attempted murder after stabbing at Amelia home