Cop's alleged racist messages on gay chat app under investigation

GONZALES – A conversation purported to involve a Gonzales Police officer and another man on a gay dating app is under investigation for racist language.

The conversation happened around 3 a.m. recently on a smart phone dating app called Grindr where the officer discussed his dissatisfaction with an African American graduating from LSU.

“You need to be at southern [sic] with the rest of them…” the man wrote.

The police department learned about the messages after they were saved by the person chatting with the officer and posted on Facebook.



Chief Sherman Jackson told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto if the allegations are true, they won't be tolerated.



"We will not sweep anything under the rug," Jackson said Tuesday.



Jackson said he made contact with the alleged victim on Friday. But, outside of the messages that he obtained through Facebook, he has not received a formal complaint.

Jackson said he knows who the officer allegedly involved is, and for now, the officer is still on the force.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit has made an editorial decision not to name the officer until disciplinary action is taken.