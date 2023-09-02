CENTRAL- Cooking In Central is a giant tailgate that combines a passion for education with people's love for LSU football. The event helps raise money for the Central Community School System.



In 2008 organizers decided to put the Cooking In Central proceeds toward schools in the city.

Over the past seven years the event has raised and donated over $1 million dollars to public, private and parochial schools in the Central. The money has been used to buy new technology and other essential materials for the school.



This year's Cooking In Central tailgate is being held at the Amazing Place, 10305 Blackwater Road. It will be on Saturday, September 12th from 10 a.m. to midnight.



The tailgate falls on the same day as the LSU vs. Mississippi State home football game.



Event guests can expect delicious food and fun activities for family members of all ages.



You can find out more about the event by going to the Cooking In Central website or by calling 225-933-0059.