Convicted thief, subject of many WBRZ Investigative Unit reports, arrested again

BATON ROUGE - A convicted thief who was arrested on more than a dozen charges of filing false public records was arrested again on Tuesday.

Vallery "Val" Thierry has been the subject of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports for filing fake bonds through his business, Extreme Private Investigation and Bail Bonds, after his bondsman license lapsed.

New arrest documents say Thierry was trying to access a records service in February 2025 while using an expired Louisiana Private Investigators License number. He allegedly uploaded a copy of his license, which had been altered to change the expiration year from 2022 to 2026. The access request also included a copy of his driver's license, mortgage bill, and it was sent from his email address.

During a conversation with law enforcement, Thierry claimed that his computer had been hacked before admitting that he physically altered the license to use it for background checks.

He was booked on one count of forgery.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit spoke to a victim in 2022. A woman paid Thierry $2,060 to bail her son out of jail. At that point, Thierry's license had expired, was suspended and had been canceled by the Louisiana Department of Insurance. He didn't help her and kept the money.

She filed a complaint with the Department of Insurance. Investigators looked at her case and others, finding that Thierry had signed, filed and executed bonds for 18 different cases while he was unlicensed. He was indicted for 18 counts of filing false public records and one count of felony theft on Aug. 18, 2022.

Thierry, an Army veteran, was put into Veteran's Treatment Court.

During a hearing in Judge Ronald Johnson's courtroom on Sept. 19, 2024, Thierry negotiated a plea deal, and each count of filing false public records was dismissed. He pleaded guilty to felony theft and received a sentence of five years in prison, which was suspended. Judge Johnson sentenced him to three years of supervised probation while attending mental health treatment, staying drug and arrest-free and ordered him to pay $2,060 in restitution to the victim.

According to court records, Thierry was scheduled for an exit meeting in October and a review of his case on Nov. 11.