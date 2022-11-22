Convicted dogfighter arrested for the third time; 19 dogs euthanized

BATON ROUGE- More than a dozen pit bulls were seized from a Baton Rouge home after authorities arrested the owner Kevin Valentine on dogfighting charges.



"There were scars, there were scabs, the dogs obviously had been fought," explained EBR animal control director Hilton Cole.

There were other signs of obvious dog fighting found at 10154 Bowman Ave including a treadmill.

"Treadmills are used to basically build the body's bulk of the fighting dogs. It enhances their ability to kill the dog that they're fighting," said Cole.

Eight female dogs, eight male dogs, and three puppies, all in poor condition, were brought to Companion Animal Alliance and euthanized.

Cole says in cases like these the dogs are considered contraband.

"Upon seizure, they are essentially euthanized humanely. That way the bloodline and the fighters are basically put out of business."

Valentine was arrested on 19 counts of dog fighting, but unfortunately, it isn't his first time. In the early 2000s, he was arrested twice in dogfighting cases. He pleaded guilty in one and no contest in the other. Because of this, Valentine is not allowed by law to own dogs let alone fight them.

"I think it's up to the jury and the judge to really shut him down permanently," said Cole.

Valentine was released on a $12,000 bond Saturday.