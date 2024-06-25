City leaders demand improvement over trash pick up complaints

BATON ROUGE- It was two weeks ago when the Metro Council expected some kind of report from Republic Services about failed trash collections across the parish.

The expectations came after a troubling amount of complaints were released that ranged from 89 hundred to 311 about trash not being picked up in the first five months of the year. Well, it was back on the agenda last night.

The mayor's office now asking the Republic for a plan of action on how it plans to right the ship as more residents continue to see full trash bins and shotty service.

Council members WBRZ spoke with say this is still a hot button issue they are hearing a lot about, and they want answers on their end. Some, like Councilwoman Denise Amoroso, have gone as far, saying the City-Parish may need to find a new provider.

Others, want to delve into other aspects, like truck maintenance and service schedules to see why the company isn't getting the job done.

For now, homeowners still angered by the faulty customer service and Councilwoman Donna Collins Lewis who is somewhat spearheading the effort to hold the Republic accountable says it actually seems to be getting worse.

“The complaints continue to come in daily. I can't go anywhere publicly. I get stopped in restaurants, this is really serious.” Donna continued, “People asking me 'councilwoman what about my trash.' Personal calls on my phone, it's all day, all night, all weekend.”

Now that action plan is reportedly expected Friday. The mayor's office saying a press conference will be held once the plan is complete.