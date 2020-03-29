76°
Latest Weather Blog
Christian Life Academy- 1st Grade, Mrs. Peavy and Mrs. Rose
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st graders in Mrs. Peavy and Mrs. Rose's class at Christian Life Academy.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st graders in Mrs. Peavy and Mrs. Rose's class at Christian... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three O'Clock Project serves free meals seven days a week
-
Friday's Health Report
-
Little ones show love and support to health care heroes, first responders,...
-
Local grandparents sing their way into your hearts - Viral Video
-
United Cajun Navy shells out crawfish to benefit BRG Hospital, Mid City...