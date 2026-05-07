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Children's book highlights Ascension Parish and Cajun culture
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ST. AMANT - In the heart of Louisiana storytelling, few characters capture the warmth and spirit of southern life quite like "St. Amant Max."
He's a loyal, big-hearted pup whose adventures bring Cajun Culture to life for young readers.
April Davis with 2une In sat down with the team who brought Max's story to life — author Rob Butler, cartoon animator Ross Waguespack and the inspiration behind the story, George Snyder.
If you're looking for a bedtime story with a Cajun flair, this might be the book for you.
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ST. AMANT - In the heart of Louisiana storytelling, few characters capture the warmth and spirit of southern life quite... More >>
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