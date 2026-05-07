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Children's book highlights Ascension Parish and Cajun culture

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ST. AMANT - In the heart of Louisiana storytelling, few characters capture the warmth and spirit of southern life quite like "St. Amant Max."

He's a loyal, big-hearted pup whose adventures bring Cajun Culture to life for young readers.

April Davis with 2une In sat down with the team who brought Max's story to life — author Rob Butler, cartoon animator Ross Waguespack and the inspiration behind the story, George Snyder.

If you're looking for a bedtime story with a Cajun flair, this might be the book for you.

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Children's book highlights Ascension Parish and Cajun...
Children's book highlights Ascension Parish and Cajun culture
ST. AMANT - In the heart of Louisiana storytelling, few characters capture the warmth and spirit of southern life quite... More >>
3 days ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 Monday, May 04, 2026 7:49:00 AM CDT May 04, 2026

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