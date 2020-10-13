Child in custody after wild, stolen school bus joy ride; See images, video

BATON ROUGE - An 11-year-old juvenile was taken into custody Sunday after police said the kid stole a school bus and took officers on a pursuit from Scotlandville to Central.

Police started pursuing the stolen school bus before 11 Sunday morning. Authorities say the bus was stolen from the 300 block of Elmer St.

According to police, the bus belonged to a private owner who subcontracted the vehicle with Progress Head Start.



By 11:30, the bus had crashed and officers had surrounded the bus and taken the juvenile driver into custody. The bus stopped on Greenwell Springs Road in Central where it hit a gas line, and a tree.



An eyewitness recorded a video of police chasing the bus. Click HERE to see the clip.

The crash did not appear to have caused any major damage, according to reports from the scene. There did not appear to be any injuries.

On Monday, police said the bus had no keys in it but had a push-to-start ignition. Officers also believe the child was too small to reach the pedals and had to stand up to drive the bus.

Police added that the 11-year-old was seen flipping his middle finger to officers as he drove past them.

Police have not released the name of the juvenile.

An eyewitness shared pictures of authorities detaining the juvenile.

This little boy took a school bus on a joy ride this morning, causing a police chase with several BRPD units. Crashed into a tree and took out a gas line. He is okay. @sydneykern is on scene. https://t.co/n9WPLtyy4d — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) October 11, 2020

#update Here’s a closer look at the bus. The homeowners said they saw the kid get out of the bus and he looked okay. Still no confirmation on an age, but the homeowners say the child was very small. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/vg8bCFNnWG — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) October 11, 2020

The child was booked into juvenile detention on multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault. According to BRPD, the aggravated assault charge comes from the boy "purposely trying to strike a vehicle."