Chef of the Month: Stab's Cajun Rubbed New York Strip & Eggs

BATON ROUGE - Stab's Steak & Seafood in Central kicks off the new year as 2une In's January Chef of the Month.

This week Executive Chef Justin McVey whipped up Cajun Rubbed New York Strip and Eggs with Country Potatoes, one of the items featured on the restaurant's new brunch menu.

Cajun Rubbed New York Strip & Eggs with Country Potatoes

14oz New York Strip

Blackening Seasoning

Canola Oil

4oz Paprika

7oz Kosher Salt

1.5oz Onion Powder

1.5oz Garlic Powder

1.15oz Cayenne

1.1oz White Pepper

0.7oz Ground Pepper

0.36oz Cracked Black Pepper

0.33oz Thyme Leaves

0.26oz Oregano Leaves

2 Farm Raised Eggs, Sunny Side Up

Potatoes

Canola Oil

Butter

Red Onion

Andouille

Red & Yellow Peppers

Creole Seasoning

Stab's Steak & Seafood

13438 Magnolia Square Circle

Central, LA 70818

Phone: (225) 771-8181

Fax: (225) 771-8447



Wednesday - Friday

11 AM - 2 PM

Tuesday - Saturday

5:00PM - 10:00PM

Sunday

10:30 AM - 8 PM

(Brunch Served 10:30 AM - 3 PM)

CLOSED MONDAY