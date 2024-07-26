Latest Weather Blog
Chef of the Month: Stab's Cajun Rubbed New York Strip & Eggs
BATON ROUGE - Stab's Steak & Seafood in Central kicks off the new year as 2une In's January Chef of the Month.
This week Executive Chef Justin McVey whipped up Cajun Rubbed New York Strip and Eggs with Country Potatoes, one of the items featured on the restaurant's new brunch menu.
Cajun Rubbed New York Strip & Eggs with Country Potatoes
14oz New York Strip
Blackening Seasoning
Canola Oil
4oz Paprika
7oz Kosher Salt
1.5oz Onion Powder
1.5oz Garlic Powder
1.15oz Cayenne
1.1oz White Pepper
0.7oz Ground Pepper
0.36oz Cracked Black Pepper
0.33oz Thyme Leaves
0.26oz Oregano Leaves
2 Farm Raised Eggs, Sunny Side Up
Potatoes
Canola Oil
Butter
Red Onion
Andouille
Red & Yellow Peppers
Creole Seasoning
Stab's Steak & Seafood
13438 Magnolia Square Circle
Central, LA 70818
Phone: (225) 771-8181
Fax: (225) 771-8447
Wednesday - Friday
11 AM - 2 PM
Tuesday - Saturday
5:00PM - 10:00PM
Sunday
10:30 AM - 8 PM
(Brunch Served 10:30 AM - 3 PM)
CLOSED MONDAY
