CF Industries employee at Donaldsonville facility dead after being hit by forklift

DONALDSONVILLE — A CF Industries employee at the company's Donaldsonville Complex died Wednesday after being hit by a forklift, officials said.

Around 1:45 p.m., the employee was injured. According to a company spokesperson, onsite medical personnel quickly responded. The employee was then airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center to be treated as a trauma patient, Acadian Ambulance Service said.

The company's spokesperson put out a statement confirming that the employee died Wednesday night. No other information about the employee is available at this time.

2 weeks ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 Wednesday, October 02, 2024 3:50:00 PM CDT October 02, 2024

