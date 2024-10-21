71°
Latest Weather Blog
CF Industries employee at Donaldsonville facility dead after being hit by forklift
Related Story
DONALDSONVILLE — A CF Industries employee at the company's Donaldsonville Complex died Wednesday after being hit by a forklift, officials said.
Around 1:45 p.m., the employee was injured. According to a company spokesperson, onsite medical personnel quickly responded. The employee was then airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center to be treated as a trauma patient, Acadian Ambulance Service said.
The company's spokesperson put out a statement confirming that the employee died Wednesday night. No other information about the employee is available at this time.
News
DONALDSONVILLE — A CF Industries employee at the company's Donaldsonville Complex died Wednesday after being hit by a forklift, officials... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'