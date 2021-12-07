Catholic High wins Division I state title, beats Jesuit 14-10

53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
In a hard fought game at Tulane, Catholic took home yet another state title with a tough 14-10 over Jesuit in the Division I state championship. Bears got it going in the first quarter when a botched Jesuit punt was fumbled and recovered in the endzone for the first Catholic score. Later in the half, Daniel Beale would find Daniel Harden for a short touchdown pitch and catch. Catholic led 14-10 at the half and no points were scored by either side the entire second half.

