Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to a superb throw
As a boy, Daniel Beale was a ball boy on Friday nights for Catholic football. Now the freshman is still young but still tossing the pigskin, adding a game winning touchdown toss against the number one team in 5A to his young resume.
