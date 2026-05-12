Catholic Boys win 5A Title at Outdoor Track and Field State Meet

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic boys fought off the elements to win the 4A team title at the 2026 LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet.

Much like their cohorts in 2A and 3A, the 4A and 5A field events were pushed inside to start the afternoon, and the running events were delayed. While the athletes were stuck indoors, Catholic took home a pair of titles in the field events.

Jack Torrence finished his senior year with a bang and won the title in shot put after throwing 17.68m. Catholic junior John Overton ended up winning the title in pole vault.

When things moved outside, the Bears won two of the relay titles, the 4x200m relay and the 4x800m relay, and also took second in the 4x100m.

On the girls side, Zachary finished in second place in the team standings in 5A. The Broncos had the top two finishers in the 100m hurdles in Serenity Early and Keari Stewart with Early taking first.

In the Field events, Zachary won a pair of titles with Kai Richard winning shot put and J'Niyah Alexander winning triple Jump.

BOYS 5A TEAM SCORES

CATHOLIC - B.R., 90 pts JESUIT, 64 pts BROTHER MARTIN, 40 pts WEST MONROE, 31 pts ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL, 30 pts

GIRLS 5A TEAM SCORES

ALEXANDRIA, 85 pts ZACHARY, 65 pts ST. JOSEPH'S, 53 PTS LAFAYETTE, 44 pts BARBE, 42 pts

BOYS 4A TEAM SCORES

SOUTH LAFOURCHE, 57 pts WEST OUACHITA, 46 pts NORTHSIDE, 29 pts LUTCHER/TEURLINGS CATHOLIC (TIE), 28 pts

GIRLS 4A TEAM SCORES

TEURLINGS CATHOLIC, 74 pts THE WILLOW SCHOOL, 52 pts NORTH DeSOTO, 44 pts TIOGA, 40 PTS IOWA, 36 pts

BOYS 3A TEAM SCORES

U-HIGH, 74 pts NORTHWEST, 58 pts GLEN OAKS, 52 pts ST. JAMES, 45 pts JOHN F. KENNEDY, 37 pts

GIRLS 3A TEAM SCORES

PARKVIEW BAPTIST, 118 pts MADISON PREP, 68 pts U-HIGH, 58 pts ACADIANA RENAISSANCE CENTER, 34 pts IOTA, 27 pts

BOYS 2A TEAM SCORES

EPISCOPAL, 96 pts LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN, 80 pts SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER, 46 pts OUACHITA CHRISTIAN/ISIDORE NEWMAN (TIE), 38 pts

GIRLS 2A TEAM SCORES

EPISCOPAL, 84 pts LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN, 59 pts LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE CHARTER, 42 pts METAIRIE PARK COUNTRY DAY, 38 pts ISIDORE NEWMAN, 36 pts

BOYS 1A TEAM SCORES

SOUTHERN LAB, 82 pts HIGHLAND BAPTIST, 62 pts ASCENSION EPISCOPAL, 45 pts DELHI, 43 pts WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN, 32 pts

GIRLS 1A TEAM SCORES