Catholic beats Central, 35-17

BATON ROUGE - In a battle of heavyweights, the Catholic High School football team handled undefeated Central Friday night.

Catholic jumped out to a 21-7 lead at the half, and cruised in the second half to a 35-17 win.

The Bears are now 5-1 this season and 2-0 in District 4-5A.

Central is now 6-1 this fall. The Wildcats are 1-1 in district play.