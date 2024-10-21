73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catholic beats Central, 35-17

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - In a battle of heavyweights, the Catholic High School football team handled undefeated Central Friday night.

Catholic jumped out to a 21-7 lead at the half, and cruised in the second half to a 35-17 win.

The Bears are now 5-1 this season and 2-0 in District 4-5A.

Central is now 6-1 this fall. The Wildcats are 1-1 in district play.

News
Catholic rises to occasion, hands Central first...
Catholic rises to occasion, hands Central first loss of season
BATON ROUGE - In a battle of heavyweights, the Catholic High School football team handled undefeated Central Friday night. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 18 2024 Oct 18, 2024 Friday, October 18, 2024 10:49:00 PM CDT October 18, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days