Candidates react ot Jindals non-endorsement

BATON ROUGE - Some have considered Jindal's non-endorsement a slight to Republican candidate David Vitter. Jindal did not endorse Vitter's 2010 re-election to the U.S. Senate following his prostitution scandal.

"Based on their strong disagreements, we certainly weren't expecting one," said a Vitter spokesperson.

The Republican has consistently distanced himself from Jindal throughout his campaign. The outgoing governor has suffered low popularity throughout the past year.

Democrat John Bel Edwards has tried connecting the two Republicans. "David Vitter said that he agrees with all of Bobby Jindal's political values," said a campaign spokesperson. "That's almost as toxic as if Jindal had endorsed Vitter outright," she added.

Also not endorsing Vitter are his defeated Republican rivals from the primary. Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle has declined to make an endorsement of any candidate.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne endorsed Edwards.

Vitter has not suffered from a lack of support. He's been endorsed by big business groups, several Republican state leaders, and a number of elected officials across Louisiana.

Edwards has endorsements from law enforcement groups.