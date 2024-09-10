79°
Brusly wins Sugar Cane Classic
BRUSLY - The Brusly Panthers won a muddy slugfest over Port Allen in the 53rd Annual Sugar Cane Classic Friday night.
Brusly 7, Port Allen 0
The only score of the game came early in the third quarter when Darion Bennett hauled in a Josiah Hogan pass, broke a tackle and found the endzone.
Brusly next game: @ Broadmoor, September 13
Port Allen next game: vs. Donaldsonville, September 13
