BRPD to hold blood drive for officer injured in I-12 crash

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a blood drive for an officer who was injured in a crash on I-12.

BRPD officer Rickey Faust was responding to an alarm call last month and was driving his unit on I-12 east between the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exit. A vehicle switched lanes in front of Faust, causing him to swerve and lose control of his unit. His unit crashed into a concrete barrier on the median and he sustained severe injuries to his spine and ribs.

Faust remained in the ICU for weeks on a respirator after undergoing two surgeries on his spine and ribs along with several procedures to remove fluid from his lungs, according to BRPD.

The blood drive will be held on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the BRPD training academy, located at 9000 Airline Highway.