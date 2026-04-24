BRPD: Bullets found at scene of Devin Page Jr.'s 2022 murder linked to another homicide, led to suspects' arrests

BATON ROUGE — Arrest records say that the bullets that killed 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. in 2022 were intended for the resident of an adjacent Fairfields Avenue property, and documents detail the role social media and bullet ballistics played in tracking down the alleged killers.

Jayden Davis, 22, was arrested on first-degree murder charges after being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in California.

Davis, alongside another person already incarcerated in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, is being charged with Page's murder more than four years after the April 12, 2022, shooting. The other person involved in the shooting, Jordan Anderson, was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, but is now 20 years old, arrest documents say.

"Where were Jayden Davis' parents? Where were they? What was missing? I don't know them, they don't know me," Cathy Toliver, Page's grandmother, said.

Bullet ballistics allowed investigators to track the use of certain guns between different capital area shootings. One of the guns used, a .40 caliber Glock model 22, was marked with unique damage on the barrel. Documents said bullets belonging to this gun were found at the scenes of at least five shootings.

"When the same gun is being used by different individuals, the cycle is being repeated, over and over and over. We must stop the cycle," Toliver said.

Additionally, a review of Davis' social media revealed posts showing Davis with the gun 35 minutes before the killing of Page and the day after, investigators said that proves Davis had the weapon before and after the shooting.

Timeline of events:

According to Davis' arrest warrant, the shooting that killed Page while he slept in his bed was preceded the night before — April 11, 2022 — by another shooting of a nearby house. Detectives believe that home was the intended target the night Page was killed.

Police say that Davis, alongside multiple other individuals, believed the resident of this other home on Fairfields Avenue was responsible for the March 2022 killing of 18-year-old Mjireyae Addison in Baton Rouge. Addison was a McKinley High School baseball player who was close to graduating. He was shot multiple times at an apartment building on N. Ardenwood Drive.

Mjireyae Addison

Police say Davis and the other individuals visited the Fairfields Avenue house several times leading up to the shooting, threatening the resident through messages, phone calls and social media posts.

On April 11, the home was shot at just after midnight, and police retrieved dozens of shell casings from multiple guns. Video surveillance showed an unidentified suspect in a silver four-door vehicle, armed with a rifle. One person inside the home was injured by shrapnel.

The next evening — April 12, 2022 — Page's home was shot just after 11 p.m. The family had recently tried to move out due to the area's high crime rate. The house was riddled with more than 40 bullets. The toddler was hit in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cartridge casings were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Ballistic evidence assisted in arrests

Police say the weapons used in the toddler's death were also connected to other crimes in the Baton Rouge area, some of them were recovered. Here is what their analysis of the casings/recovered weapons revealed:

.40 caliber Glock model 22

- April 11, 2022. Casings found at 5107 Fairfields Avenue, where one person was injured (Page's neighbor).

- April 12, 2022. 35 minutes before the shooting of Devin Page Jr., police say the suspect, Jayden Davis, posted a video to Instagram with the Glock firearm used in the shooting at Page's home.

- April 13, 2022. Davis reportedly posted another video of himself with the same Glock firearm.

- June 3, 2022. Casings found at 300 E. Harrison Street of a shooting that police say involved Davis.

- July 14, 2022. Casings found at an attempted murder on Beechwood Drive. One of the suspects, Jordan Anderson, would be charged in connection with this shooting.

- July 24, 2022. Casings found at 2200 Tennessee Street, where 66-year-old Leslie Riley Jr. was killed in a drive-by shooting. Anderson would be arrested in December 2023 in connection with this shooting.

- The gun was recovered by police on July 31, 2022, from Montrell Griffin.

Griffin said he bought the weapon off Instagram for $300. Police said they reviewed social media messages to discover he bought it from Emeri Davis, who acquired the gun from Anderson. Social media messages reportedly indicate Anderson was messaging Davis about the weapon, including videos of a person posing with the gun while wearing an Istrouma High uniform, and another inside a bathroom and stairwell inside the school. Davis would sell the Glock to Griffin at Belfair Park in July of 2022.

Unrecovered firearm with 5.56 x 45 casings

- March 31, 2022. Casings found around 3905 N. Barrow Drive, from where a gun was discharged. Social media posts indicate one of the people making threats following the Addison murder lived near this location and reported his vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

- April 11, 2022. Casings found at 5107 Fairfields Avenue, where one person was injured (Page's neighbor).

- April 12, 2022. Casings found at 5119 Fairfields Avenue, where Devin Page Jr. was shot.

5.56x45 Anderson AM-15 rifle.

- April 12, 2022. Casings found at 5119 Fairfields Avenue, where Devin Page Jr. was shot.

- June 6, 2024. Casings found at 1919 Boulevard de Province, where 22-year-old Sarantis Thomas was murdered. A teenager was arrested on the murder charge; his mother, D'ana Broadway, was arrested for being an accessory after the fact.

Firearm with .45 caliber casings

- April 11, 2022. Casings found at 5107 Fairfields Avenue, where one person was injured (Page's neighbor).

- April 12, 2022. Casings found at 5119 Fairfields Avenue, where Devin Page Jr. was shot.

- The gun was recovered by police on June 9, 2022, during a "violator stop" on McKinley Street of Keandre Simpson. Social media messages from the next day indicate Simpson got the weapon from Jayden Davis, and Anderson warned him about what the gun was involved with. Simpson was later murdered in November 2023.