91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD arrests suspect in Florida Boulevard road rage shooting that left man in critical condition

Related Story

BATON ROUGE -  A road rage dispute left a man with "very critical" injuries from a rifle shot fired by another driver on Florida Boulevard on Thursday evening.

Baton Rouge Police Chief T. J. Morse said the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Stefan Scott, was arrested after crashing a couple of blocks away from the shooting scene at Florida and Sharp Road.

The drivers exchanged words and Scott allegedly pulled out a rifle and shot into the other driver's vehicle. The man was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital. The car's female passenger was not injured, Baton Rouge Police added.

Scott was arrested on attempted first-degree murder and drive-by shooting charges. 

Related Images

News
BRPD arrests suspect in Florida Boulevard road...
BRPD arrests suspect in Florida Boulevard road rage shooting that left man in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A road rage dispute left a man with "very critical" injuries from a rifle shot fired by... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 23 2025 May 23, 2025 Friday, May 23, 2025 10:19:00 AM CDT May 23, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days