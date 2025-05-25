91°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrests suspect in Florida Boulevard road rage shooting that left man in critical condition
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A road rage dispute left a man with "very critical" injuries from a rifle shot fired by another driver on Florida Boulevard on Thursday evening.
Baton Rouge Police Chief T. J. Morse said the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Stefan Scott, was arrested after crashing a couple of blocks away from the shooting scene at Florida and Sharp Road.
The drivers exchanged words and Scott allegedly pulled out a rifle and shot into the other driver's vehicle. The man was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital. The car's female passenger was not injured, Baton Rouge Police added.
Scott was arrested on attempted first-degree murder and drive-by shooting charges.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE - A road rage dispute left a man with "very critical" injuries from a rifle shot fired by... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Roads Police officer arrested, terminated after allegedly pawning two police-issued guns
-
One person taken to hospital after shooting at Baton Rouge McDonald's
-
Man found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 16-year-old at Port Allen High...
-
100 deadliest days of summer starts with Memorial Day weekend
-
White Castle clerk accused of depositing town money into personal account arrested