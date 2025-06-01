Broadmoor residents react to spotting black bear near homes

BATON ROUGE — After a long day, law enforcement was able to capture the bear in the Broadmoor neighborhood behind Broadmoor United Methodist Church.

One homeowner who did not want to be named said they spotted the bear as early as 8 a.m. casually roaming down the street. He said the sighting was unbelievable.

"I just looked out of my peripheral, out my eye, and I seen something big and black,” he said.

The bear climbed up a tree in the backyard of homeowners Alister Mayeaux and Alicia Bonaventure’s home. The homeowners said they were unaware of what was happening in their backyard until they woke up to find law enforcement surrounding their home.

“I walked outside and I was like 'What’s going on is there a bear? He goes 'yeah,'" Bonaventure said.

The bear stayed in the tree over the course of the day drawing crowds into the area to see the Broadmoor bear.

Wildlife and Fisheries agents said the bear fell out of a tree into a yard, and they were able to tranquilize the animal, quickly getting it into a holding trap.

The animal is headed to a habitat where he will be released back into the wild.