Breakfast with 2une In: Casas for CASA (6:45 a.m.)

BATON ROUGE- The Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association is asking people to help them raise awareness for foster children in Baton Rouge. CASA is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to finding volunteers to help abused and neglected kids.

Later this month, the group will be holding its 21st annual Casas for CASA playhouse fundraiser.

This year's event features an absolutely magnificent playhouse. The $22,000 structure was designed by a local builder and will be on display at the Mall of Louisiana from July 25th through August 16th.

You can get a chance to win the playhouse by purchasing a raffle ticket for $5 at the Mall of Louisiana, the CASA website or at their office, 848 Louisiana Avenue.

The fundraiser begins on July 19th with the CASA Fiesta at the Renaissance Hotel. The event will feature food from Caliente Mexican Craving, a silent auction and live music. You can buy tickets to the kick-off event here.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the Capital Area CASA Association so they can continue to help children in need throughout East Baton Rouge.