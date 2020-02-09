Bond paperwork ready for cop accused of murder

MARKSVILLE- The WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned paperwork is ready for a cop accused of murdering a six year old to be released from jail. That could likely happen as early as tomorrow

Norris Greenhouse and Derrick Stafford were both arrested Friday, accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Mardis. Mardis was riding in the front seat of his father's vehicle. They claimed they were trying to execute a warrant, but State Police could not locate one.

Greenhouse is currently being housed in the Rapides Parish Jail for his safety. However, he'll have to be released from the Avoyelles Parish Jail prior to his release.

A modest yellow and blue house is one of at least two properties that could be used to get Greenhouse out of jail. Property tax records show the house on Meadow Bend is owned by a Norris Greenhouse.

"Generally, properties have already been assessed and there's a value on that property so one does not have to go reassess the property," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

Greenhouse was arrested last week, along with fellow police officer, Derrick Stafford. Both were issued a one million dollar bond, which is not unusual given the charges, according to East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore.

"Surely is a big bond, it would be difficult for me to make that bond," Moore said.

Tuesday, we showed you John Sinquefield and Kurt Wall from the Attorney General's Office meeting with State Police. It comes after the District Attorney's office in Avoyelles Parish turned the case over tot he state due to a personnel conflict. As the process begins to get Greenhouse out of jail, the lengthy legal process begins as two police officers face murder charges.

In order for properties to be posted for a bond, they have to be free and clear of mortgages and liens. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff said if Greenhouse skips out on his future court hearings, he'll sell off the properties at a sheriff's sale.

Once Greenhouse is released, he'll be on house arrest.