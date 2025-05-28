Latest Weather Blog
Boaters look for fun, safety on Memorial Day at False River
NEW ROADS - Lexi Alford spent Memorial Day on False River, her first time boating on a busy holiday.
The unofficial start of summer is one of the busiest days for the popular waterway.
"We were rushing to get out here so we’re very excited. I’m definitely ready to get out on the water," Alford said.
She said her excitement was tempered by concerns over safety risks, particularly the potential for impaired boating.
"I’m just definitely worried, especially on this kind of holiday that people are going to be consuming a lot of beverages and safety for everyone, especially tubing, can be scary," she said.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is working to ease worries for people like Alford.
"Nobody comes out here on a bluebird day and figures they’re going to have a bad day," said Capt. Jimmy Duckworth. "They just think everything’s going to be great and they’re going to go home to mama that night."
That's not always what happens.
Duckworth urged people to pay attention and follow rules.
"Don’t drink and drive a boat. Don’t drink and drive, period. Wear your life jacket when you’re underway in a boat. Watch out for your buddy or your passengers who are with you," Duckworth said.
Alford echoed the emphasis on personal responsibility.
"We make sure that our driver doesn’t drink and drive. It’s just safety. Anything can happen. I mean impaired driving is one thing, but being impaired on a boat is a whole different ordeal," she said.
