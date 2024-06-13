Big rig washed away by flooding on Hwy 10

CLINTON - News 2's Mark Armstrong was on the scene when flood water washed a tanker truck into a ditch running alongside Highway 10.

Truck swept off Hwy 10 east of Clinton. Driver on top waiting for rescue. He's been there 20mins now. @WBRZ #lawx pic.twitter.com/WTA4CjWHdY — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) August 12, 2016

The footage was captured just before noon on between Clinton and Greensburg.

The driver of the truck could be seen exiting the vehicle by climbing on top of it as he waited for emergency personnel to arrive on the scene.

Three good Samaritans Clayton Yent, Shaun Douglas and Tabitha Yent rescued the driver.

Earlier in the afternoon, a rescue attempt ended when the powerful waters swept a pickup truck with an unknown number of people inside off the road and past the stranded truck. As night was falling, rescue crews were using a boat to search the area near Highway 10 for the vehicle's occupants

Just before dark, the rescue crew reported they had discovered the body of a man who was reportedly in the pickup truck that was swept away.

The roadway pavement of Highway 10 took a beating all afternoon as flood waters continued to rush across it. Between 5:30 and 6 p.m., even larger chunks of the roadway began to be washed away.