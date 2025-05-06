69°
Big Guys No Ties: Who wins in a fight between 100 men and a gorilla?
Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties!
In this episode:
- Is Shough the right pick for the Saints?
- Shedeur Sanders is pranked amid slide during the NFL Draft
- Giannis and Haliburton drama
- Dawn Staley statue
- Who deserves a statue at LSU?
- Bill Belichick and girlfriend drama
- 100 men vs. 1 gorilla
