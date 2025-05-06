69°
Big Guys No Ties: Who wins in a fight between 100 men and a gorilla?

Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties! 

In this episode:

  • Is Shough the right pick for the Saints?
  • Shedeur Sanders is pranked amid slide during the NFL Draft
  • Giannis and Haliburton drama
  • Dawn Staley statue
  • Who deserves a statue at LSU?
  • Bill Belichick and girlfriend drama
  • 100 men vs. 1 gorilla

