$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the 151st Kentucky Derby, NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:
Rockets @ Warriors: Warriors -4.5 (L)

College Baseball:
Auburn @ Tennessee Volunteers: o10.5 Total Runs 
Clemson @ Florida State: Florida State (W)
Oregon @ Michigan State: Oregon -1.5 (L)
Texas Tech @ West Virginia: West Virginia -1.5 (VOID)
LSU @ Texas A&M: LSU ML (VOID)
Georgia @ Missouri: u13.5 Total Runs (W)

MLB:
Nationals @ Reds: Reds ML (W)
Padres @ Pirates: Padres ML (W)
Diamondbacks @ Phillies: u9.5 Total Runs (W)
Dodgers @ Braves: Dodgers ML (W)
Mariners @ Rangers: Rangers ML (L)
Cubs @ Brewers: Cubs ML (W)

NHL Playoffs:
Jets @ Blues: Blues ML (W)

Saturday

Kentucky Derby:
To Win: Journalism (L)
Place Bet: Sovereignty (W)
Show Bet: Chunk of Gold (L)
Trifecta Bet: 1. Journalism, 2. Sovereignty, 3. Chunk of Gold (L)

NBA Playoffs:
Clippers @ Nuggets: Nuggets -1.5 (W)

College Baseball:
UTSA @ South Florida: UTSA ML (W)
Cincinnati @ Kansas: Kansas -1.5 (L)
Arkansas State @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss -1.5 (W)
Alabama @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt ML (L)
Texas @ Arkansas: Texas +1.5 (L)
UCLA @ USC: UCLA ML (L)

MLB:
Rays @ Yankees: Yankees ML (L)
Astros @ White Sox: Astros -1.5 (W)
Rockies @ Giants: Giants -1.5 (W)
Nationals @ Reds: Reds ML (L)
Royals @ Orioles: u9.5 Total Runs (W)
Tigers @ Angels: Tigers ML (L)

NHL Playoffs:
Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML (W)

Sunday

NBA Playoffs: 
Pacers @ Cavaliers: Pacers +8.5 (W)
Warriors @ Rockets: Warriors +2.5 (W)

College Baseball:
Florida Atlantic @ Tulane: Florida Atlantic ML (L)
LSU @ Texas A&M: LSU ML (L)
Arizona State @ Baylor: Arizona State ML (W)
Georgia @ Missouri: o13.5 Total Runs (L)
Ole Miss @ Oklahoma: Ole Miss ML (W)
Oregon State @ Hawaii: Oregon State -1.5 (L)

MLB:
Rays @ Yankees: Yankees ML (L)
Diamondbacks @ Phillies: Phillies ML (L)
Cubs @ Brewers: Cubs ML (L)
Astros @ White Sox: Astros ML (L)
Mariners @ Rangers: Rangers ML (W)
Mets @ Cardinals: Mets ML (L)

NHL Playoffs:
Blues @ Jets: Blues ML (L)

