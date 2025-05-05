$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the 151st Kentucky Derby, NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:

Rockets @ Warriors: Warriors -4.5 (L)

College Baseball:

Auburn @ Tennessee Volunteers: o10.5 Total Runs

Clemson @ Florida State: Florida State (W)

Oregon @ Michigan State: Oregon -1.5 (L)

Texas Tech @ West Virginia: West Virginia -1.5 (VOID)

LSU @ Texas A&M: LSU ML (VOID)

Georgia @ Missouri: u13.5 Total Runs (W)

MLB:

Nationals @ Reds: Reds ML (W)

Padres @ Pirates: Padres ML (W)

Diamondbacks @ Phillies: u9.5 Total Runs (W)

Dodgers @ Braves: Dodgers ML (W)

Mariners @ Rangers: Rangers ML (L)

Cubs @ Brewers: Cubs ML (W)



NHL Playoffs:

Jets @ Blues: Blues ML (W)

Saturday

Kentucky Derby:

To Win: Journalism (L)

Place Bet: Sovereignty (W)

Show Bet: Chunk of Gold (L)

Trifecta Bet: 1. Journalism, 2. Sovereignty, 3. Chunk of Gold (L)

NBA Playoffs:

Clippers @ Nuggets: Nuggets -1.5 (W)

College Baseball:

UTSA @ South Florida: UTSA ML (W)

Cincinnati @ Kansas: Kansas -1.5 (L)

Arkansas State @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss -1.5 (W)

Alabama @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt ML (L)

Texas @ Arkansas: Texas +1.5 (L)

UCLA @ USC: UCLA ML (L)

MLB:

Rays @ Yankees: Yankees ML (L)

Astros @ White Sox: Astros -1.5 (W)

Rockies @ Giants: Giants -1.5 (W)

Nationals @ Reds: Reds ML (L)

Royals @ Orioles: u9.5 Total Runs (W)

Tigers @ Angels: Tigers ML (L)

NHL Playoffs:

Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML (W)





Sunday

NBA Playoffs:

Pacers @ Cavaliers: Pacers +8.5 (W)

Warriors @ Rockets: Warriors +2.5 (W)

College Baseball:

Florida Atlantic @ Tulane: Florida Atlantic ML (L)

LSU @ Texas A&M: LSU ML (L)

Arizona State @ Baylor: Arizona State ML (W)

Georgia @ Missouri: o13.5 Total Runs (L)

Ole Miss @ Oklahoma: Ole Miss ML (W)

Oregon State @ Hawaii: Oregon State -1.5 (L)

MLB:

Rays @ Yankees: Yankees ML (L)

Diamondbacks @ Phillies: Phillies ML (L)

Cubs @ Brewers: Cubs ML (L)

Astros @ White Sox: Astros ML (L)

Mariners @ Rangers: Rangers ML (W)

Mets @ Cardinals: Mets ML (L)

NHL Playoffs:

Blues @ Jets: Blues ML (L)