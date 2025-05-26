77°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman arrested for murder after Ascension Parish woman dies from fentanyl overdose
Related Story
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a woman on murder charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who overdosed, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Mackenzie Corkern, 28, supplied drugs to a woman who overdosed on fentanyl and died at her Prairieville residence in January, deputies said. On Wednesday, deputies arrested Corkern in Baton Rouge.
Corkern was booked for second-degree murder.
News
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a woman on murder charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who overdosed, the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials urge boating safety ahead of Memorial Day on the Diversion Canal
-
More than 500 Ascension Parish Entergy customers in the dark Sunday night
-
Former New Roads Police officer arrested for allegedly pawning department-issued firearms
-
Flags planted on Capitol lawn to honor those who gave ultimate sacrifice
-
'Changed the world:' George Floyd's family reflects on his legacy five years...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals
-
Rattler makes offseason improvements
-
LSU baseball travels to Hoover for SEC Tournament