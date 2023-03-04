Baton Rouge veteran receives Purple Heart

BATON ROUGE- Donald Barriner, U.S. Army Veteran, recieved the Purple Heart on Friday afternoon for injuries sustained during the Korean War.

Barriner recieved the award on Friday at 12 p.m. on the USS Kidd.



Barriner will also recieved the Republic of Korea War Service Medal for his role in preserving the freedom of the Korean people.



Barriner enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950 as a Heavy Machine Gunner with the 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division.



On May, 1951 he was wounded by missile fire as a result of action with enemy forces in Kumsong Valley Korea.



"We are pleased that he is receiving his award, even if it is 64 years overdue,” Capt. Victor Alexander, U.S. Army Baton Rouge Company Commander said.



"My soldiers and I are honored to take part in such a prestigious award ceremony. Without sacrifice of men like him, I would not be able to serve in the world’s greatest Army and have our freedoms, ” Alexander said.



The Purple Heart is awarded for a wound sustained while in action against the enemy or as a result of hostile action.