Baton Rouge Search and Rescue Task Force heading to Florida

BATON ROUGE - The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office has requested assistance from Louisiana in providing support following Hurricane Michael.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is sending just under 20 personnel with water and structural rescue assets to pair up with about 75 firefighters and medics with the state's Urban Search and Rescue taskforces.

The convoy will be made up of personnel from New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Pineville/Alexandria, and Monroe.