52°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Search and Rescue Task Force heading to Florida
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office has requested assistance from Louisiana in providing support following Hurricane Michael.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is sending just under 20 personnel with water and structural rescue assets to pair up with about 75 firefighters and medics with the state's Urban Search and Rescue taskforces.
The convoy will be made up of personnel from New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Pineville/Alexandria, and Monroe.
News
BATON ROUGE - The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office has requested assistance from Louisiana in providing support following Hurricane Michael.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana expects 1st coronavirus vaccine doses this month
-
Santa responds to letters addressed to the North Pole from Gonzales this...
-
Ochsner hospitals prepare to start rolling out COVID-19 vaccines
-
Free COVID testing available to Ascension residents this Wed-Thurs
-
Governor Edwards addresses viral photo showing him maskless at country club
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...