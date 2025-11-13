54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of putting card skimmer on gas pump

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for a man who they say put a card skimming device on a local gas pump.

BRPD said the skimmer was on a pump at a gas station along Airline Highway within Baton Rouge city limits, but did not specify which gas station. 

Police said the man could be connected to a large truck that was at the gas station at the same time.

BRPD asks anyone with information on the man to call 344-7867 or go to the Crime Stoppers website

News
Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused...
Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of putting card skimmer on gas pump
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for a man who they say put a card skimming device on... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 11 2025 Nov 11, 2025 Tuesday, November 11, 2025 1:07:00 PM CST November 11, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days