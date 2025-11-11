61°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of putting card skimmer on gas pump
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for a man who they say put a card skimming device on a local gas pump.
BRPD said the skimmer was on a pump at a gas station along Airline Highway within Baton Rouge city limits, but did not specify which gas station.
Police said the man could be connected to a large truck that was at the gas station at the same time.
Trending News
BRPD asks anyone with information on the man to call 344-7867 or go to the Crime Stoppers website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway plans to give 600 bikes to kids...
-
St. George Fire Department hosting annual sock drive to keep community warm
-
Warrant issued for naked man accused of committing lewd act in store...
-
Mayor Edwards celebrates volunteers giving back to community at start of 10th...
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns with program centered on...