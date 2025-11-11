61°
Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of putting card skimmer on gas pump

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for a man who they say put a card skimming device on a local gas pump.

BRPD said the skimmer was on a pump at a gas station along Airline Highway within Baton Rouge city limits, but did not specify which gas station. 

Police said the man could be connected to a large truck that was at the gas station at the same time.

BRPD asks anyone with information on the man to call 344-7867 or go to the Crime Stoppers website

