Baton Rouge nurse on mission to vaccinate administers dozens of doses Friday

BATON ROUGE - Carla Brown's Friday morning began very early with a trip to Bordelon's Pharmacy, not to pick up a prescription, but rather dozens of COVID-19 vaccine doses to take to underserved areas.

"I couldn't wait to just get out of bed and just get it started," Brown said.

After picking up her batch of doses, Brown headed to Alexander Harvey apartments on Hollywood Street to administer the shots.

For many weeks, Brown, in addition to her day job as a hospice nurse, has canvassed neighborhoods, made countless phone calls, and driven residents to vaccination appointments. She's pleaded to personally get an allotment to take directly to certain communities.

Today she finally did.

"Today is the day that we're making it happen," Brown said. "You know, yes, the crusade's been good, but it's only been good enough as we were able to back up that word with the vaccine."

Brown and her team from Cannon Hospice didn't just vaccinate those residents who showed up. She went door to door to get shots to those homebound and bedridden.

Some of the dozens of doses administered Friday went to people who were previously skeptical of the vaccine, and Brown says this is just the beginning.

"It won't be an excuse now," Brown said. "We're going to let you know, we're coming into your area, you want the vaccine, call us and we're going to make sure you get it."

Brown said her new partnership with Bordelon is a big step in her effort, which began after her husband died from COVID-19, and it won't be her last.

"It's not the last step, no," Brown said. "There will never be a last step until I can really feel in my heart and my soul that we have reached as many people that deserve to receive the vaccine. No, this is just a first, small step."

To help Brown's mission or get information on vaccines call 225-926-1404.