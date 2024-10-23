74°
Baton Rouge man arrested for trying to have sex with 14-year-old
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly traveled to St. Tammany Parish with the intent of having sex with a teenager.
Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of Joel Champagne, 33, for solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.
It was found that Champagne had been trying to meet with minors for sex since at least Sept. 27. On Oct. 17, he traveled to St. Tammany to meet with a 14-year-old for sex at an undisclosed location.
Champagne was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
