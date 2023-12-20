Baton Rouge General to offer COVID-19 antibody testing at select locations, beginning Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge General is expanding its COVID-19 antibody testing to several of its clinic locations.

Antibody testing determines if a patient has developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus after being infected, even if they only experienced mild to no symptoms.

There are many different types of antibody tests available, but BRG is using the COR2G serology test developed by Mayo Clinic. After a small blood draw, the sample will be sent to the Mayo Clinic Laboratory to analyze for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections. A BRG provider will call with results within 48 hours.

Antibody testing is best for those who experienced symptoms of COVID-19. Antibodies develop between eight and 14 days after the onset of symptoms, so it’s best to wait the full 14 days to be tested for the most accurate result.

BRG Express Care - Highland Village

4410 Highland Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

(225) 831-4025

BRG Express Care - Dutchtown

13201 Highway 73, Suite 102

Geismar, LA 70734

(225) 673-2088

BRGP Family Medicine – Livingston

13960 Florida Blvd.

Livingston, LA 70754

(225) 686-0158



BRGP Family Medicine - Denham Springs

1286 Del Este Ave.

Denham Springs, LA 70726

(225) 667-3100



BRGP – Bella Family Medical

8333 Goodwood Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

(225) 272-0106



BRGP Family & Internal Medicine

5353 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

(225) 367-4558



BRGP Family Medicine – Prairieville

17520 Old Jefferson Hwy.

Prairieville, LA 70769

(225) 673-8983



BRGP Family Medicine - Port Allen

610 North Jefferson St.

Port Allen, LA 70767

(225) 267-6626



Baton Rouge Family

8595 Picardy Ave., Suite 100

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

(225) 763-4900



Heal 360

10523 North Oaks Hills Pkwy.

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

(225) 763-4427

Click here for more information on BRG's fight against COVID-19.