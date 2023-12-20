Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge General to offer COVID-19 antibody testing at select locations, beginning Wednesday
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge General is expanding its COVID-19 antibody testing to several of its clinic locations.
Antibody testing determines if a patient has developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus after being infected, even if they only experienced mild to no symptoms.
There are many different types of antibody tests available, but BRG is using the COR2G serology test developed by Mayo Clinic. After a small blood draw, the sample will be sent to the Mayo Clinic Laboratory to analyze for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections. A BRG provider will call with results within 48 hours.
Antibody testing is best for those who experienced symptoms of COVID-19. Antibodies develop between eight and 14 days after the onset of symptoms, so it’s best to wait the full 14 days to be tested for the most accurate result.
BRG Express Care - Highland Village
4410 Highland Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
(225) 831-4025
BRG Express Care - Dutchtown
13201 Highway 73, Suite 102
Geismar, LA 70734
(225) 673-2088
BRGP Family Medicine – Livingston
13960 Florida Blvd.
Livingston, LA 70754
(225) 686-0158
BRGP Family Medicine - Denham Springs
1286 Del Este Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 667-3100
BRGP – Bella Family Medical
8333 Goodwood Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 272-0106
BRGP Family & Internal Medicine
5353 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 367-4558
BRGP Family Medicine – Prairieville
17520 Old Jefferson Hwy.
Prairieville, LA 70769
(225) 673-8983
BRGP Family Medicine - Port Allen
610 North Jefferson St.
Port Allen, LA 70767
(225) 267-6626
Baton Rouge Family
8595 Picardy Ave., Suite 100
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
(225) 763-4900
Heal 360
10523 North Oaks Hills Pkwy.
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
(225) 763-4427
Click here for more information on BRG's fight against COVID-19.
