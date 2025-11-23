58°
Baton Rouge General's Holiday Lights bring Christmas cheer to its Bluebonnet campus
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General welcomed the holiday season with its ninth annual Holiday Lights event on Friday.
The hospital's Bluebonnet campus turned into a winter wonderland for the free event featuring large walk-through features, light tunnels and singing trees.
Powered by Entergy, BRG's Holiday Lights is a tradition for families across the city as they celebrate the holiday season.
Beginning on Saturday, Nov. 22, the lights will be open to the public nightly at 5:30 p.m. until Dec. 31.
